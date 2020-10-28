Deirdre O’Kane posts touching tribute to husband Stephen on 20th anniversary

Deirdre O’Kane has posted a touching tribute to her husband Stephen Bradley, to mark their 20th anniversary.

The couple tied the knot back in 2000, and are parents to two children – 14-year-old Holly and 11-year-old Daniel.

Taking to Instagram, Deirdre posted a photo from their wedding day, and wrote: “Twenty yrs ago today, I married this man @stephensfillums.”

“One thing I know for sure, and god knows I’ve tested him…. I got Lucky.”

Deirdre’s friends shared their well wishes in the comment section, including actress Victoria Smurfit, who wrote: “Happy anniversary you two honey pots x.”

Amy Huberman also commented, “Happy anni you two,” and Maia Dunphy wrote: “What a photo! Would like to see one showing your face too please? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY YOU LOVELY PAIR.”

Deirdre and Stephen have been through a lot over the past few years, as Stephen was diagnosed with Stage Four bowel cancer back in 2016.

The couple chose to deal with Stephen’s illness in private, until he received the all-clear in 2019.