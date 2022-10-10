Daniel O’Donnell shares his heartache for the Creeslough community after petrol station explosion

Daniel O Donnell has shared his heartache for the people of Creeslough in Co. Donegal.

Last Friday, 10 people tragically lost their lives after an explosion destroyed an Applegreen petrol station and apartments in the village.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the singer said: “We wish you could say something or do something but there is nothing you can say or do.”

“When you hear that 10 are dead and so many more injured, you realise that there are also so many more left heartbroken. People’s lives will never be the same again.”

Daniel, who hails from Donegal, continued: “There have been tragedies in Donegal in the past but in my lifetime I have never witnessed anything like this. It is just unbelievable.”

“There are no words that can console or comfort or make a difference to the people affected. I don’t know how they are going to manage to get through it.”

“It has devastated the whole county but especially the local community in Creeslough. It is a close-knit community where everybody knows everybody so everybody will know the dead and injured.”

“It’s a tragedy that is beyond our ability to comprehend,” he added.

The 10 people who lost their lives in the explosion have now been named by Gardaí.

The victims are Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 14-year-old son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O’Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and Hugh Kelly, 59.

Eight people are also being treated for their injuries in hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the cause of the devastating blast.

A spokesperson told the Irish Sun: “The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station. The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.”

“These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.”

“The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State post mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist.”

“These post mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.”

“One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.”

“The 10 fatalities included four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and one younger female child.”

“Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.”