Daniel and Majella O’Donnell have fans in stitches as they struggle to set up live stream

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell had fans in stitches as they struggled to set up a live stream on his Facebook page.

The crooner had planned to do a Facebook Live chat with fans, but suffered some technical issues as he couldn’t see any comments.

Daniel then enlisted the help of his wife Majella, but neither of them realised they were live streaming the whole time.

Viewers were in stitches as the couple got increasingly frustrated, while someone on the phone tried to tell them what to do.

Then at one point Majella’s phone started buzzing, and she hilariously said, “F**k off,” as she tried to silence the call.

A clip of their livestream was later shared on Twitter, and the couple were branded “iconic” by social media users.