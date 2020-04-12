Curtis Pritchard finally responds to romance rumours between Maura Higgins and her Dancing on Ice partner

Curtis Pritchard has broken his silence on rumours that his ex Maura Higgins has got close to her Dancing on Ice partner Alexander Demetrio.

The Longford beauty has been forced to deny rumours of any rumours with the dancing pro, and now Curtis is giving his say.

The 24-year-old Greatest Dancer star admitted that he was “hurt” to hear rumours of a romance, but insisted he has no proof that the pair have been anything more than friends.

“I have no proof that ­anything more has ­happened between them. I don’t like to think about it,” he told the Sun.

“I don’t want to look back over the past few months for warning signs. But it’s not nice to read about her relationship with Alex and to see pictures of them together,” he admitted.

The Love Island star then claimed Maura asked him “not to come” to the Dancing on Ice live shows.

“I went to her first three shows, but after that she asked me not to come. She said she had terrible nerves and it was easier without me there,” he claimed.

“I just accepted that. I wasn’t concerned about there being anything romantic between her and Alex,” he said.

The former Dancing With The Stars pro also claimed Maura didn’t give him “time” to process the split before she announced the news on social media.

“It hurt. I wasn’t ready for everyone to know we had split up — I wanted some time. It was a shock to see that she had announced it on social media hours later,” he claimed.

Maura has been open about their breakup, recently admitting the relationship wasn’t going in the right direction.

“I’m 29 and I want somebody that I can see a future with. Curtis is 24 — maybe he did want that, but I felt it wasn’t going in that direction,” she said,

While you are here, we have launched a special Goss.ie membership page on Patreon.

To get exclusive competitions, extra content, bonus podcast episodes and much more, you can sign up right here:

Become a Patron!