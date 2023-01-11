Colin Farrell hotly tipped to win his first Oscar for The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell is being hotly tipped to win his first Oscar for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Irish star picked up the Best Actor award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his role in the dark-comedy.

The film also won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, and Colin is one of the hot favourites for the Best Actor gong.

According to Ladbrokes, his odds have been cut as short as 2/1 from 7/2.

His co-star Brendan Gleeson is just behind category favourite Brendan Fraser at 4/6.

The Banshees of Inisherin film itself is now a serious contender for Best Picture with its odds slashed to 11/4 from 3/1 overnight, making the drama second favourite to Everything Everywhere All At Once at 6/4.

Elsewhere, the film’s director Martin McDonagh is also now in the mix for Best Director at odds of 10/1, but faces stiff competition in the category with the likes of Stephen Spielberg the top choice at 8/11, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert at 9/4, Sarah Polley at 4/1 and Damien Chezelle at 6/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: All roads are leading to the Oscars for the Banshees of Inisherin!”

“Since the film’s award hat-trick at the Golden Globes last night, we have been inundated with bets, in particular for Colin Farrell, who is now a serious contender for Best Actor. It’s shaping up to be a great year for the Irish at the 2023 Oscars!”

Check out the full odds below:

Best Actor

4/6 Brendan Fraser

2/1 Colin Farrell

9/2 Austin Butler

12/1 Tom Cruise

20/1 Bill Nighy

20/1 Colman Domingo

20/1 Hugh Jackman

20/1 Viggo Mortensen

20/1 Adam Driver

Best Picture

6/4 Everything Everywhere All At Once

11/4 The Banshees of Inisherin

7/2 The Fablemans

8/1 Top Gun: Maverick

16/1 Avatar

16/1 Killers of the Flower Moon