Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

For the first time in ten years, the annual tradition will not be going ahead

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemix.

The famous truck visits counties across Ireland every year ahead of the festive season, with many associating the vehicle with Christmas time.

The news was announced on Coca-Cola Ireland’s social media page, who wrote: “Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year.”

“We know it’s disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season.

“We look forward to seeing you next year!” they added.

The famous truck is best known for its appearance in the long-running ‘Holidays are coming’ ads.