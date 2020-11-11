The couple announced their engagement last month

Clodagh McKenna opens up about the moment her fiancé Harry Herbert proposed

Clodagh McKenna has opened up about the moment her fiancé Harry Herbert proposed.

The couple announced their engagement last month, three years after they first met.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today Show, the TV chef said: “We are so happy, we got engaged about 6 weeks ago. We moved in together about 2 and a half years ago. When it’s right it’s right. We couldn’t be happier.”

The Cork native revealed Harry popped the question in the woods, at the front of their home in Highclere Park.

Harry grew up in Broadspear House in Highclere Park, where the much-loved series Downton Abbey is filmed.

Speaking about their wedding plans, Clodagh said: The most important thing for us is that my family from Ireland can travel here and Harry’s got family abroad as well, so we want everyone with us.”

“That is the most important thing. Even if it’s just a table in the middle of the field and we’re all together – that’s what is important.”

“We’re going to wait until next year, fingers crossed,” she added.