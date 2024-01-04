Claudine Keane spotted with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague on trip to Dubai

Claudine Keane ran into Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague during a trip to Dubai this week.

The glamourous mum-of-two is currently in the UAE with her husband Robbie and their sons Robert Jr and Hudson for a lavish holiday, where they rang in the new year.

The famous family are staying at luxurious Jumeirah Al Naseem resort, which costs up to €750 per night.

It turns out Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are also staying at the same hotel, which they’ve posted about on social media.

Chilling by the pool one of the days, Claudine bumped into the Love Island couple, and it turns out Hudson is a big fan of Tommy.

Robbie and Claudine’s youngest son asked for a photo with the professional boxer, and he happily obliged.

Claudine shared the snap on her Instagram Story, and Molly could be seen in the background doting over her and Tommy’s daughter Bambi – who turns 1 later this month.

The couple recently holidayed in the Maldives with their daughter, but decided to extend their trip and jet to Dubai earlier this week.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly confessed it was initially supposed to be a romantic holiday for two, but they decided to bring Bambi last minute.