Claudine Keane ‘relieved’ to be back in Ireland as fears of US school shootings grow

Claudine Keane has revealed she is relieved to be back in Ireland amid a frightening series of school shootings in the US.

The model, her footballer husband Robbie Keane and their two kids, Robert, 13, and Hudson, 6, lived in Beverly Hills for five years before returning home to live in Malahide last year.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the 39-year-old explained that gun drills were a normalised part of her sons’ school lives.

“I thought it was crazy,” the blonde beauty said.

“They had to do the gun drills and everything in school when they were four years of age,” which she admitted is “quite overwhelming” for children that age.

Claudine spoke on the matter following one of the worst school shootings in American history last month.

Student Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 pupils and two teachers in Robb Elementary School, Texas on May 24.

“I think Matthew McConaughey said it best,” she explained. “People have been talking about reforming gun law for years and nothing has been done about it.”

Claudine added that the actor was “very real” and “genuine” when they met him at Soccer Aid last week.

“They obviously clearly have an issue [in the US], and they have to do something about it,” she stated.

“I always thought it when I lived there with my kids.”