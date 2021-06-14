Claudine Keane leads birthday tributes to Boy George

Claudine Keane has lead the birthday tributes to Boy George, who turns 60 today.
The model took to Instagram to share a photo with the singer and her husband Robbie.
She captioned the post: “Happy 60th Birthday @boygeorgeofficial so lovely to have you in Dublin to celebrate 🥳🎉❤️🎩☘️”
Irish pop twins Jedward commented on the post: “Love the friendship you all have it’s ICONIC happy happy bday”
Claudine also shared a photo with Boy George and their mutual friend Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley on her Instagram Stories.
“Happy birthday!” she wrote.
