Claudine Keane leads birthday tributes to Boy George

Claudine Keane has lead the birthday tributes to Boy George, who turns 60 today.

The model took to Instagram to share a photo with the singer and her husband Robbie.

She captioned the post: “Happy 60th Birthday @boygeorgeofficial so lovely to have you in Dublin to celebrate 🥳🎉❤️🎩☘️”

Irish pop twins Jedward commented on the post: “Love the friendship you all have it’s ICONIC happy happy bday”



Claudine also shared a photo with Boy George and their mutual friend Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley on her Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday!” she wrote.