Cillian Murphy leads list of stars attending IFTA Awards in Dublin

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will lead the list of top stars attending the IFTA Awards in Dublin on Saturday.
A host of famous faces will be awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama this evening.
The 21st awards ceremony will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.
Fans can also expect to see Pierce Brosnan on the red carpet, as well as Oscar-nominated star of Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone, and Lifetime Achievement recipient Stephen Rea.
Stars from RTÉ’s Kin will be out in force, as the popular series is up for 11 awards – including Best Drama, Lead Actress for Clare Dunne, and Lead Actor nods for Sam Keeley and Francis Magee.
Other nominated actors at this year’s awards include Sharon Horgan, Caitriona Balfe, Aidan Gillen, Niamh Algar, Éanna Hardwicke, Eve Hewson, Andrew Scott, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Barry Keoghan, Jessie Buckley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Paul Mescal, to name a few.
Academy CEO Áine Moriarty previously said: “What an incredible showcase of Nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year.”
“Irish talents are proving themselves to be amongst the best in the world, both in front and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking, and storytelling.
“We in the Irish Academy, are proud to showcase this industry’s great work and to reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the Nominees – so well deserved!”
The highlights of the IFTA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ2 on Monday, April 22nd, at 9:35pm.
Ahead of tonight’s show, here’s a reminder of the nominees:
Best Film
Double Blind
Flora and Son
Lies We Tell
LOLA
That They May Face The Rising Sun
Verdigris
Best Director – Film
Double Blind – Ian Hunt-Duffy
Flora and Son – John Carney
Lies We Tell – Lisa Mulcahy
LOLA – Andrew Legge
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Pat Collins
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Best Script – Film
Double Blind – Darach McGarrigle
Flora and Son – John Carney
Lies We Tell – Elisabeth Gooch
LOLA – Andrew Legge
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Éamon Little
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Best Actor – Film
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
David Wilmot – Lies We Tell
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Barry Ward – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman
Best Actress – Film
Jessie Buckley – Fingernails
Eve Hewson – Flora and Son
Saoirse Ronan – Foe
Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell
Bríd Brennan – My Sailor, My Love
Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris
Best Supporting Actor – Film
Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind
Chris Walley – Lies We Tell
Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer
Liam Carney – Sunlight
Lalor Roddy – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Best Supporting Actress – Film
Bronagh Gallagher – Dance First
Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love
Alison Oliver – Saltburn
Ruth McCabe – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Agnes O’Casey – The Miracle Club
Maya O’Shea – Verdigris
Best Drama
Blue Lights
Hidden Assets
Kin
Northern Lights
Obituary
The Woman in the Wall
Best Director – Drama
Happy Valley – Fergus O’Brien
Kin – Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor
Kin – Kate Dolan
Northern Lights – Tom Hall
Obituary – John Hayes
The Gone – Hannah Quinn
Best Script – Drama
Blue Lights – Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson
Hidden Assets – Peter McKenna
Kin – Peter McKenna
Northern Lights – Stephen Jones
Obituary – Ray Lawlor
The Woman in the Wall – Joe Murtagh
Best Actor – Drama
Martin McCann – Blue Lights
Francis Magee – Kin
Sam Keeley – Kin
Michael Smiley – Obituary
Éanna Hardwicke – The Sixth Commandment
Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall
Best Actress – Drama
Sharon Horgan – Best Interests
Clare Dunne – Kin
Niamh Algar – Malpractice
Elva Trill – Northern Lights
Siobhán Cullen – Obituary
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Best Supporting Actor – Drama
Richard Dormer – Blue Lights
Jared Harris – Foundation
Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets
Aidan Gillen – Kin
Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin
Simon Delaney – The Woman in the Wall
Best Supporting Actress – Drama
Niamh Algar – Culprits
Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
Maria Doyle Kennedy – Kin
Danielle Galligan – Obituary
Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters
Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall
Best International Film
All Of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Holdovers
Best International Actor
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best International Actress
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Emma Stone – Poor Things
George Morrison Feature Documentary
In The Shadow of Beirut
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Notes from Sheepland
Stolen
The Days of Trees
The Deepest Breath
Live-Action Short Film
Calf
Mud Queen
Sound & Colour
The Golden West
Two for the Road
Waiting Day
Animated Short Film
Nana Dee
The Small Makings of a Storm
The Presenter
Wind & The Shadow
Cinematography
Double Blind – Narayan Van Maele
Kin – JJ Rolfe
Lies We Tell – Eleanor Bowman
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Richard Kendrick
Costume Design
Double Blind – Gwen Jeffares Hourie
Lies We Tell – Joanne O’Brien
LOLA – Lara Campbell
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Louise Stanton
The Pope’s Exorcist – Lorna Marie Mugan
Production Design
A Haunting in Venice – John Paul Kelly
Double Blind – Steve Kingston
Lies We Tell – Caroline Hill
LOLA – Ferdia Murphy
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Padraig O’Neill
Hair & Make-Up
Double Blind – Jennia Readman, Madonna Bambino
Flora and Son – Lyndsey Herron, Barbara Conway
Lies We Tell – Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silvana
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Sandra Dunne, Edwina Kelly
The Pope’s Exorcist – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston
Sound
Barbie – Nina Rice
Double Blind – Brendan Rehill, Rob Moore, Peter Blayney
Evil Dead Rise – Garret Farrell, Peter Albrechtsen, Myk Farmer
Lies We Tell – Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nicell
Saltburn – Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener
Original Music
Double Blind – Die Hexen
Flora and Son – Gary Clark, John Carney
Lies We Tell – Aza Hand
LOLA – Neil Hannon
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
Editing
Double Blind – Colin Campbell
Lies We Tell – Weronika Kaminska
LOLA – Colin Campbell
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie – Michael Harte
The Last Rifleman – John Walters
VFX
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti
Evil Dead Rise – Liam Neville, Declan Boyle
Paradise – Niall McEvoy, Liam Neville
The Nevers – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry
IFTA Rising Star
Siobhán Cullen (Obituary)
Kwaku Fortune (TWIG)
Ian Hunt-Duffy (Double Blind)
Agnes O’Casey (Lies We Tell)
Alison Oliver (Saltburn)