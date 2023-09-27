Cillian Murphy among Irish actors tipped for Oscar nominations

Cillian Murphy is among other Irish actors tipped to be nominated for the 2024 Oscars.

The awards show is slated to take place on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23 next year, and a host of Irish stars are tipped to received nods – including Cillian, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan.

According to early prediction lists by Variety, Cillian is a top contender to receive his first Best Actor Academy Award for his role in Oppenheimer.

Paul, who was nominated in the Best Actor category last year, and Saoirse, who has previously been nominated four times, are also tipped to receive nods for their upcoming film Foe – which is set for release on October 20.

Andrew Scott features in a list of ‘Next in Line’ for a Best Actor Oscar nod for his performance in All of Us Strangers, which he will star in alongside Paul.

Barry Keoghan, who also received his first nomination earlier this year for Banshees of Inisherin, is listed in a ‘Top-Tier Possibilities’ list for his role in the upcoming film Saltburn.

Jessie, who was previously nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter, is listed as a possible contender for her role in the upcoming film Fingernails – which will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 3.

Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender is also in the race in an ‘Also in Contention’ listing for his new film The Killer, while Eve Hewson is also on the possible contentors list for her role in Flora and Son.

Along with the Irish actors tipped for nominations, Variety has predicted Irish directors will receive nods.

John Carney, the director of Flora and Son, is on the ‘Also in Contention’ list for the Best Original Screenplay category.

Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath, which is directed by Irish filmmaker Laura McGann, is listed as ‘Also in Contention’ for the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award nomination, as well as Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman.