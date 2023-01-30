Calvin Harris and Travis Scott among the acts announced for Longitude 2023

The first round of acts for Longitude 2023 have just been announced.

The music festival returns to Marlay Park this summer from Saturday, July 1st to Sunday July 2nd 2023.

Global superstar producer and DJ Calvin Harris will headline Saturday night at Longitude – his first show in the Republic of Ireland in 10 years.

Producer, remixer & Area10 label boss MK will also perform on Saturday.

Travis Scott will return to Longitude’s main stage on Sunday, and US rapper Lil Uzi Vert will make his hugely anticipated Longitude debut the same night.

Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay, Joel Corry, RAYE, Joey Bada$$, FLO, GloRilla, Ken Carson, Venbee, Songer and TraviS X Elzzz, will also perform over the weekend, with more artists to be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 12pm on Ticketmaster.