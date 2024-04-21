Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton warn fans not to watch new season ‘with your nan’

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have warned fans about the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

When asked about the love scenes in the new episodes of the show, the actress told Australia’s The Sunday Project: “Ah, please don’t watch it with your nan!”

The third series of the hit Netflix show will see Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) set out to find love with the help of the third Bridgerton brother Colin.

The Irish star added: “My mum watched some the other day and I skipped a sizeable chunk of it. Maybe if you give them Bailey’s before it might be fine.”

“We would not watch it with our nans, I think. Not going to happen,” Luke said.

Nicola agreed: “We don’t want to do it. We have seen it now and that makes us go, absolutely not!”

“It is very romantic this season. It’s fun to play out the story finally. Fans have waited a long time to see their friends-to-lovers (storyline) play out,” he added.

Part 1 of the highly anticipated season joins the streaming platform on May 16, with part 2 following on June 13.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series.

Netflix teased: “Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together….”

“Determined to move on from Colin Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington sets out to find a husband, only to receive help from the last person she expects.”

The upcoming season will see the show return to follow the Bridgerton family for the first time in over two years.

A prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was released on May 4, 2023.