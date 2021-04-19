Brian McFadden throws baby shower for fiancée Danielle Parkinson

The couple announced their pregnancy back in November

Brian McFadden has thrown a baby shower for his fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in November, after previous suffering two miscarriages.

Over the weekend, Brian took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps from the occasion, ahead of the arrival of their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)



The former Westlife star shared a stunning photo of his wife-to-be cradling her bump while dressed in white.

He captioned the post: “Baby shower for my two angels @daniparky x”

Brian and Danielle shared the gender of their baby back in January, revealing they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement December 2019.

Brian is already a father-of-two, sharing 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.