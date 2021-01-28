Brian McFadden and pregnant fiancée Danielle reveal gender of their baby

The couple are expecting their first child together

Brian McFadden and his pregnant fiancée Danielle Parkinson have revealed their unborn baby’s gender.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in November, keeping the gender of their first child together secret until now.

Sharing a snap of their baby scan to Instagram, Brian revealed: “Say hello to our little angel! We’re having a GIRL!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Earlier today, Danielle spoke on an Instagram Live with Dr Simone Laubscher about her past fertility struggles, after previously suffering two miscarriages.

The mum-to-be said: “Myself and Brian have been together for 4 & a half years now. A year into our relationship we decided to start trying for a baby, without thinking too much about it, just the odd ovulation test here and there.

“After a year and a half we realised we may need some help. We made an appointment with our doctor to start the IVF process about 2 years ago.”

“We were told all the worst news, given worst case scenarios but you just have to keep going and trying everything you can.

“Getting your body and your head in the best physical health is the most important thing… if it’s something you really want you’ve just got to throw everything at it.”

The 39-year old continued: “It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

“The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

The couple have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement December 2019.

Brian is already a father-of-two, sharing 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly with ex-wife Kerry Katona.