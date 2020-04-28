Brian McFadden forced to put wedding ‘on hold’ amid Coronavirus pandemic

Brian McFadden has revealed that he has been forced to put his wedding “on hold” due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Westlife singer popped the question to Danielle Parkinson in December and the couple started planning the wedding earlier this year.

Brian has admitted that all of their plans have been shattered as they wait to see what happens with the social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve put our plans on hold for the moment,” he told Heat magazine.

“We’re just going to wait and see what happens over the next few months.”

Brian then spoke about his planned performance at his nuptials with his Boyzlife bandmate Keith Duffy.

“When it does happen you can guarantee that – after a few drinks – me and Keith will be up on that stage,” he expressed.

The pandemic has also caused Boyzlife’s tour to be scrapped midway through.

The 40-year-old also confessed that the upside to the pandemic is that he gets to spend quality time with his children, who he shares with Kerry Katona.

“We spend most of our life on the road, so this is actually the longest I’ve been home in four years,” he admitted.

“But my eldest had symptoms for a few days. She’s living with her mum but luckily no one else in the house got it,” he added.

Brian and Kerry were married from 2002 to 2006.

