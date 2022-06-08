Brian Dowling organises sweet birthday surprise for his surrogate sister Aoife

Brian Dowling organised the sweetest birthday surprise for his sister Aoife today.

The presenter’s sister is acting as surrogate for Brian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian, who will welcome their first child later this year.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Big Brother winner posted a stunning snap of his beloved sister, alongside a touching tribute.

He wrote: “The BIGGEST HAPPIEST Birthday EVER to you @effidy_dowling_. I think this birthday will be the one you remember FOREVER for many many reasons.”

“What you are doing for @gourounlian and I is ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE and a simple thank you will NEVER EVER BE ENOUGH.

“We all LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH. Today let’s celebrate you, now I know you can’t have a cocktail or a glass of champagne to toast your 33 years on this earth, but I have planned a FABULOUS lunch for us and a Spa day after at an AMAZING VENUE,” Brian continued.

“May today be a day that brings you joy and also memories for life. Happy birthday beautiful Aoife #happybirthday #33 #sister.”

In the comment section, Brian’s friends and family sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Aoife.

Brian’s best friend Pippa O’Connor commented: “Happiest of birthdays to you @effidy_dowling_ .. no doubt you’ll be spoilt and rightly so.”

Arthur also wrote: “Happy Happy Birthday to my gorgeous stunning sister-in-law Effidy. Today is your day and we are going to celebrate you ♥️ LOVE YOU.”