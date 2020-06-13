Brian Dowling celebrates his 42nd birthday house hunting with husband Arthur

Brian Dowling is celebrating his 42nd birthday today.

The TV presenter and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have been living with family in his hometown of Rathangan over the past few months, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Brian shared a photo of him posing with birthday balloons and a bottle of champagne.

He captioned the post: “Hello 42 how are you? #itsmybirthday #42 #letsdothis.”

After being surprised with balloons and champagne this morning, Brian and Arthur went house hunting in Kildare.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the former Big Brother host revealed they were about to look at a house in Straffan – near his best friend Pippa O’Connor’s house.

Back in March, Pippa said she was helping the couple look for a new home, after they announced their plans to permanently move back to Ireland.

Pippa and Brian have been best friends for years, and he is even Godfather to her youngest son Louis.

Brian and Arthur had been living in Los Angeles for the past two years, but decided to move back to Brian’s home country after he took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

In a post earlier this week, Brian admitted he was “nervous” about finding a new home.

He wrote: “I’m so excited to be house hunting but am under no illusion it could be a long journey till we find our perfect home.We have completely different tastes in somethings so bring on the arguments 🤣.”

“Actually the whole procedure is making me rather nervous as I feel like we are starting all over again but hopefully for the last time ever,” he continued.

“This global pandemic made us realize we want to be near our families & loved ones & especially when we are blessed with kids 👶🏻 We want to find a fabulous home that we can make our own & bring up our little family 🏠.”