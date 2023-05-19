Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor share snaps from fun-filled trip to Ibiza

Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor have shared snaps from their fun-filled trip to Ibiza.

The best friends jetted to the party island with Pippa’s sister Susannah and their pal Jacqueline Given this week.

Enjoying some much-needed time off, the friends have been soaking up the sun and enjoying the nightlife in old town Ibiza.

Staying at the lavish Destino resort, the pals have been making the most of their time abroad as Brian shared a video of them having shots delivered to their sun beds on Thursday afternoon.

The TV presenter later shared a boomerang of Pippa and Jacqueline drinking out of boob-inspired cups.

Today, the group headed to the popular Nikki Beach bar, where Brian shared a hilarious video of Pippa with a glass of champagne.

In the clip, Brian joked: “Pippa I feel like I’ve not spoken to you in such a long time. How are you?”

Pippa responded, “Average,” before Brian cut her off by saying: “We’re out of time, nice to see you, have a lovely time here at Nikki beach.”

“I will need an espresso martini and a straw – goodbye!”