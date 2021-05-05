Bono and The Edge collaborate with popular DJ on official Euro 2020 anthem

The song is set for release next week

Bono and The Edge collaborate with popular DJ on official Euro 2020...

Bono and The Edge have collaborated with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on the official Euro 2020 anthem.

The song, titled ‘We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting’, is set for release on May 14 – before the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship kicks off in June.

The Irish rockers shared the news via U2’s Instagram account, by posting a photo of them with Martin.

They captioned the post: “@martingarrix – May 14th! #euro2020″

The 24-year-old DJ also shared the same snap on Instagram, and wrote: “We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting For w/ Bono & The Edge – May 14th! #euro2020.”

Speaking about the opportunity, Martin said: “Music is my passion, but I’m also a huge football fan, so it’s extra special for me to be able to create the official song for what will be the biggest Euro in history.”

The championship will kick off on June 11, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.