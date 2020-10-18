Baz Ashmawy admits his ‘heart would be broken’ if he couldn’t hug his mother for Christmas

The TV presenter and his mum Nancy starred in the popular show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy

Baz Ashmawy admits his ‘heart would be broken’ if he couldn’t hug...

Baz Ashmawy has admitted his “heart would be broken” if he couldn’t hug his mother Nancy for Christmas.

The Irish presenter, who has a very close relationship with his mum, revealed lockdown was “very hard” on them, and said he would find it difficult to go back to that period.

Speaking to the Mirror, Baz shared: “I didn’t really get to see her the first time round and it was very hard.”

“What we did was I’d go up and sit on the wall and she’d stay in the porch and chat like that.

“I’m very tactile person, I usually have my mother in some sort of headlock,” he added.

“If I had to go back to not being able to see my mam I think my heart would break. I can’t imagine not being able to hug her for Christmas.”

The 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy star also spoke about his upcoming series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, where he praised those who volunteered to help renovate homes in a matter of days.

“You wouldn’t ask a human being to work they way they do, 18 hour days for nine days straight. They just graft. I’m as moved by the volunteers as I am by the families.

“There’s never a dry eye when they hand over the house. It’s nine days of their life but it’s forever for the families.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland will air at 6.30pm tonight, Sunday October 18.