Barry Keoghan replaces Paul Mescal in new Irish drama Bring Them Down

Barry Keoghan has replaced Paul Mescal in a new Irish drama called Bring Them Down.

Paul was set to star in the drama alongside Tom Burke, but Barry will now star alongside American actor Christopher Abbott.

Bring Them Down also stars Colm Meaney, Nora-Jane Noone, Paul Ready, and Susan Lynch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama “follows Michael (Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family who lives with his ailing father, Ray (Meaney)”.

“Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary (Ready) and his son Jack (Keoghan) escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered.”

Bring Them Down is the feature debut of writer-director Chris Andrews.