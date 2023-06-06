Bad Sisters’ Eve Hewson lands exciting new role

Eve Hewson has landed an exciting new role.

According to Deadline, the Bad Sisters star will join Tessa Thompson in the new film Hedda, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

The movie is a reimagination of Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 play Hedda Gabler.

The play dramatises the life experiences of the main character, Hedda, who is trapped in a marriage and house she doesn’t want.

It’s unclear as of yet who Eve will play in the film adaptation.

Eve most recently starred as the lead in John Carney’s Flora and Son, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

She currently stars in Apple TV+’s hit dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which recently received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Drama Series.

