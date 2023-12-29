Aoibhin Garrihy pens heart-wrenching poem calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Aoibhin Garrihy has penned a heart-wrenching poem calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Over 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including infant children, have been reported killed since Israel began bombing the territory in wake of Hamas’s October 7th attacks.

Amid this humanitarian crisis, Aoibhin took to Instagram to share a poem she wrote about the devastating scenes that have unfolded in Gaza over the past three months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

The mother-of-three’s poem read:

“What are you watching Mom?”

“Why are you sad?”

“Nothing, pet, nothing”

The phone in my hand

“What are you watching Mom?”

“What is that noise?”

“Nothing, pet, nothing”

“Play with your toys”

“What are you watching Mom?”

“Are they the bad guys?”

How to explain,

TOO MANY HAVE DIED

As I watch that poor baby,

My own by my side,

She looks just like them,

TOO MANY HAVE DIED

As I watch that poor Father,

The same love as our own,

WORLDS apart

But he’s there, on my phone

And his heart breaking loss,

Fills me with pain

As I ask myself

over and over again…

How can we stop this?

NOW IS THE TIME,

Ceasefire, Ceasefire

Free Palestine 🇵🇸

In the comment section, Aoibhin won praise for her poignant words, and for speaking out about the crisis.

Celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli-Stone wrote: “You’ve captured how we’ve all felt this Christmas!! Beautiful @aoibhingarrihy 🤍.”

Denise Walsh also commented: “Exactly how I feel and the whole world looking on. Helpless to do anything but watch . It’s absolutely soul destroying 😢.”

Earlier this week, Síle Seoige urged people with a platform to speak out against the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid have taken to their social media to comment on the situation, and Irish broadcaster Síle has urged more to do the same.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “A human catastrophe is happening before our eyes and way too many are carrying on as if nothing is happening and saying absolutely nothing online.”

“Please start talking and sharing about what’s happening. Please. It’s over 80 days now. So many innocent people have been killed. What if it was happening here? Would we want people to speak up for us? I think we would.”

In her caption, the mother-of-two said: “It’s not Christmas as usual this year. It can’t be when the very birthplace of Jesus Christ is under attack and his descendants are being murdered while the world watches it unfold.”

“The killing intensified while we were diving into boxes of chocolates and watching Christmas movies. We must not get desensitised to the horror.”

“I will say though, that is entirely possible to have quality time with your loved ones where you feel joy and gratitude…but at the same time, think of all the needless suffering and pain that Palestines are being subjected to.”

“While guilt, frustration, confusion, and disillusionment exist, I also feel more thankful than ever for what I have in life, and it puts everything in perspective. All feelings can coexist.”

“So many ‘truth telllers’ and spiritual/wellness leaders have said nothing about the massacre of thousands of innocent lives, and it has truly been eye-opening. I have changed my view of many people during this time.”

“If you haven’t said anything over the past 80 days. Please start. If you have already, but you took a break over Christmas, please get involved again. Palestinians need us to speak up for them, now more than ever.”

“And if you haven’t already listened to my conversation with @theruthsmith I strongly encourage that you do. It might give you some clarity and support during this time.”