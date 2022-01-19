Angela Scanlon announces she’s written a book: ‘It’s the most open I’ve ever been’

Angela Scanlon has announced she’s written a book.

The Irish presenter, who is expecting her second child with her husband Roy Horgan, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

She wrote: “💥I’ve written a BOOK!!💥 I can’t quite believe I’m writing that… but here we go 🙌🏻”

“JOYRIDER is a bumpy read! It is the most open I’ve ever been about a lot of stuff I’ve never really talked about. It has felt equal parts exciting and terrifying but… it’s also felt liberating to share parts of myself that I have hidden for a long time,” Angela admitted.

“I hope that in doing so it might allow you might feel a bit less alone or maybe just less weird! I hope if you’re not where you want to be right now that you’ll feel hopeful and empowered and armed with some tools that will help you live a life that feels FULL.”

“I hope after reading it you’ll feel stronger, more hopeful, defiant, more connected and compassionate, MORE YOU. At the very least I hope you don’t hate it 🤣”

Taking to her Instagram Stories before the announcement, Angela admitted she’s “never been more nervous about anything” in her life.

Joyrider, which is set for release in May, is available to pre-order now.