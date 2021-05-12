Amy Huberman reveals she’s back to work filming a secret project

The actress has been on maternity leave over the past few months

Amy Huberman has revealed she’s back to work filming a secret project.

The actress has been on maternity leave over the past few months, after welcoming her third child with Brian O’Driscoll in December.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a smiling selfie from a trailer on set.

She captioned the post: “Face full of chuftness coz I left the house and did some acting stuff today and someone coiffed my hair and lashed makeup on my face and gave me this lunch that wasn’t the same lunch I’ve made for the last year…”

“And I chatted to OTHER people (wtf?) and it was so lovely to be on set again and it’s been fecking ages so I was like an overstimulated kid leaving a party high as a [kite] and then came home and felt [sick] and had to lie on the cold tiles and ask the gardener for some potatoes.”

“The end,” she added.

Amy and her husband Brian welcomed a baby boy named Ted on December 28th.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, are also parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.