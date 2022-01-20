Amy Huberman reveals secret project she’s been working on

Amy Huberman has revealed she’s secretly been working on her first children’s book.

The middle-grade fiction book, aimed at children aged 8 – 12, is called ‘The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain’ – and is set for release in September.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a tweet announcing her book’s publication, and wrote: “Okay so I am ridiculously excited about this!”

“Apart from the fact my family will finally believe me now that I really was upstairs writing and not just pretending to be hiding in the loo for some peace,” Amy joked.

“The first thing I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was to write children’s fiction. It has ALWAYS been there in the back of my mind.”

“And I have wanted to write another book for some time now, so when the fabulous publishers at @scholastic_uk came to me a while back to discuss writing a middle grade book, mini 12 year old me swooned, hit the decks and is still down there (I did get up to start writing coz, you know, deadlines).”

“Still feels weird retweeting compliments bear with me 😅,” she continued. “Thank you SO MUCH to my brilliant editors for all your support and encouragement.”

“I am bursting with excitement for you to meet Frankie and to come on her adventure! Book is out in September xxx.”

A host of Amy’s famous friends congratulated her in the comment section.

Muireann O’Connell wrote: “Congratulations Amy! Fab news.”

Angela Scanlon commented, “Yes woman!!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait for this xxx,” and Jane Seymour wrote, “Wow huge congrats cant wait to read it ❤️🙌.”

This isn’t Amy’s first venture into the literary world, as she’s released two books in the past.

Her debut novel ‘Hello, Heartbreak’ was released in 2009, and her second book ‘I Wished For You’ came out in 2012.