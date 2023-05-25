Amy Huberman and Aisling Bea lead the line-up for new Irish comedy series fronted by Graham Norton

Prime Video has revealed the line-up for the first Irish Original series, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The series will feature a multitude of Irish comedy talent – including Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, David McSavage, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, and Tony Cantwell.

Using his trademark wit, host Graham Norton will oversee the 10 comedic stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves.

With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers—but hopefully not their fellow stars—laughing out loud.

As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a grand prize of €50,000 for their charity of choice.

The fan-favourite LOL: Last One Laughing format has become the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy, France, and Germany, and had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Brazil, and Sweden.

The series is being produced by Kite Entertainment, and will launch in 2024.