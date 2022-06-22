Aisling Bea appears on US chat show in her dressing gown after airline loses her luggage

Aisling Bea appeared on a US chat show in her dressing gown this week, after an airline lost her luggage on a flight over to Los Angeles.

The Irish actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to promote her show This Way Up when she rocked up to the studio in a hotel robe.

After walking on stage in a white dressing gown from the Sunset Marquis hotel and matching slippers, the show’s guest host Sean Hayes questioned her outfit choice.

The 38-year-old joked: “I wasn’t sure you’d notice but now we have to address it…”

Sean then asked, “What is going on?” and Aisling replied, “They lost my luggage on the way here from London… the bags are just gone.”

“I was travelling for 22 hours and just… the thoughts of having to find something [to wear], and the hotel had this free dress just lying in the bathroom.”

When asked what she would say to the person who has her luggage, Aisling joked: “Please, please, just bring her home to me. We miss you, we love you and don’t look in the back pocket… we want you to come home.”

In a post shared on Instagram, the Kildare native revealed: “BA lost my luggage but luckily I was able to fashion an outfit for @jimmykimmellive from some items in the hotel. Just like Maria in the Sound of Music.”

“OBSESSED TO MEET @seanhayes who was guest hosting this week. I had an excuse to touch him IRL, what a rush.”

After thanking her hair and makeup team, Aisling added: “Shout out to my stylists – the reception & housekeeping team at @sunsetmarquis who loaned me this (dressing) gown.”