Aimee Connolly jets abroad for hen party ahead of summer wedding

Aimee Connolly has jetted abroad for her hen party.

The Sculpted by Aimee founder is currently soaking up the sun with her close friends in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sharing the first snaps from the occasion, Aimee penned: “And so it begins ✈️🤩✨.”

Aimee continued: “Feels a bit surreal that it’s my hen weekend but I’m sooo excited to go away with my gals 🤍.”

The blonde beauty wore white jeans and a white high-neck top, which tied at the base of her back.

The makeup artist completed the look in true bridal fashion with a veil clip.

Last month, the Sculpted by Aimee founder celebrated her hen party with her team.

Sharing stunning photos of the occasion, Aimee penned: “@sculptedbyaimee Summer Brides Hen 🤍. The best best team ☺️.”

The blonde beauty donned a stunning white bandeau corset top and white wide leg trousers, which she accessorised with a veil.

Aimee announced her engagement to her boyfriend John Greene last July.

He popped the question on their romantic holiday to Holbox, Mexico.

The couple are set to tie the knot later this summer.