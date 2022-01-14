A list of vigils taking place across Ireland for Ashling Murphy

Vigils are taking place across the country over the next few days to remember Ashling Murphy, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

The 23-year-old was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was murdered in broad daylight.

There has been an outpour of anger, sadness and heartbreak over Ashling’s death across Ireland, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in this country.

Thousands of people are expected to attend vigils across the nation this week to pay their respects to Ashling, who was a beloved primary school teacher.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has shared a list of the vigils taking place, which we will continue to update.

Attendees are being asked to wear face masks, and maintain social distance at each gathering.

Dublin- 4pm, Fri @ Dáil

Limerick- 6pm, Fri @ Arthur’s Quay Park

Cork- 9.30am, Sat @ the Atlantic Pond

Belfast- 4pm, Fri @ Belfast City Hall

Derry- 4pm, Fri @ Guildhall Steps

Tullamore-4pm, Friday @ Tullamore Town Park

Carlow- 6pm, Fri @ The Fountain, Carlow

Clonmel – 6pm, Fri @ MainGuard

Nenagh – 4.30pm, Friday @ Banba Sq, Nenagh

Cappincur – 4.30pm, Fri @ Digby Bridge, Cappincur

Dundalk – 7pm, Fri @ The Square

Dun Laoghaire – 4pm, Sat @ seafront entrance to People’s Park

Waterford – 6pm, Friday @ People’s Pk

Bray – 4pm, Friday @ Bray Town Council

Wexford – 4pm, Friday @ The Quay

Drimnagh – 8am, Saturday @ Drimnagh Luas

Navan – 4pm, Friday @ Blackwater Pk

Maynooth – 4pm, Friday @ Maynooth Sq

Greystones – 4pm, Friday @ Men’s Cove

Sligo – 4pm, Sunday @ Doorly Park

Kerry – 4pm, Friday @ Library Place, Killorglin

Mayo – 7pm, Saturday @ Abbeyhalfquarter, Ballina

Portumna – 6pm, Saturday @ Town Sq

Strabane – 4pm, Friday @ Strabane Sq

Kerry – 6.16pm, Friday @ The Pier, Ballydavid

Longford – 6.30pm, Saturday @ Ballymahon GAA

Portmartnock – 5pm, Saturday @ Portmarnock Beach

Kerry – 4pm, Friday @ Town Sq, Tralee

Cork – 6pm, Friday @ Kanturk Place

Clare – 4pm, Friday @ Fair Green, Ennis

Armagh – 4pm, Friday @ Market St

Gorey – 6.30pm, Friday @ Main St

Castleblaney – 4.30pm, Friday @ Hope Castle

Moate- 4pm, Sunday @ The Greenway

Dingle – 4pm, Friday @ The Marina

Fermanagh – 6pm, Friday @ Fermanagh House, Enniskillen

Westport – 8pm, Friday @ the Mall

London – 4pm, Saturday @ London Irish Centre

Mallow – 7pm, Friday @ Lidl

Lucan – 4pm, Friday @ Lucan Weir

Cork – 7pm, Friday @ Buttevent Primary Sch

Clare – 5.30pm, Friday @ Ennistymon Town Sq

Meath – 4pm, Friday @ Arkle Monument, Ashbourne

Tyrone – 4pm, Friday @ Killyclogher, Omagh

Drogheda – 4.30pm, Friday @ The Ramparts

Crossmaglen – 4pm, Friday @ The Square

Letterkenny – 7pm, Friday @ Market Sq

Louth – 4pm, Friday @ Arden Library

Kilkenny – 2pm, Sunday @ Kilkenny Castle

Valentia Island – 4.25pm, Friday @ Cracow Park, Knightstown

National Deaf Women of Ireland – 6pm, Friday @ Facebook Live