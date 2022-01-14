A list of vigils taking place across Ireland for Ashling Murphy

Vigils are taking place across the country over the next few days to remember Ashling Murphy, and to support all those who knew and loved her.
The 23-year-old was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was murdered in broad daylight.
There has been an outpour of anger, sadness and heartbreak over Ashling’s death across Ireland, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in this country.
Thousands of people are expected to attend vigils across the nation this week to pay their respects to Ashling, who was a beloved primary school teacher.
The National Women’s Council of Ireland has shared a list of the vigils taking place, which we will continue to update.
Attendees are being asked to wear face masks, and maintain social distance at each gathering.
- Dublin- 4pm, Fri @ Dáil
- Limerick- 6pm, Fri @ Arthur’s Quay Park
- Cork- 9.30am, Sat @ the Atlantic Pond
- Belfast- 4pm, Fri @ Belfast City Hall
- Derry- 4pm, Fri @ Guildhall Steps
- Tullamore-4pm, Friday @ Tullamore Town Park
- Carlow- 6pm, Fri @ The Fountain, Carlow
- Clonmel – 6pm, Fri @ MainGuard
- Nenagh – 4.30pm, Friday @ Banba Sq, Nenagh
- Cappincur – 4.30pm, Fri @ Digby Bridge, Cappincur
- Dundalk – 7pm, Fri @ The Square
- Dun Laoghaire – 4pm, Sat @ seafront entrance to People’s Park
- Waterford – 6pm, Friday @ People’s Pk
- Bray – 4pm, Friday @ Bray Town Council
- Wexford – 4pm, Friday @ The Quay
- Drimnagh – 8am, Saturday @ Drimnagh Luas
- Navan – 4pm, Friday @ Blackwater Pk
- Maynooth – 4pm, Friday @ Maynooth Sq
- Greystones – 4pm, Friday @ Men’s Cove
- Sligo – 4pm, Sunday @ Doorly Park
- Kerry – 4pm, Friday @ Library Place, Killorglin
- Mayo – 7pm, Saturday @ Abbeyhalfquarter, Ballina
- Portumna – 6pm, Saturday @ Town Sq
- Strabane – 4pm, Friday @ Strabane Sq
- Kerry – 6.16pm, Friday @ The Pier, Ballydavid
- Longford – 6.30pm, Saturday @ Ballymahon GAA
- Portmartnock – 5pm, Saturday @ Portmarnock Beach
- Kerry – 4pm, Friday @ Town Sq, Tralee
- Cork – 6pm, Friday @ Kanturk Place
- Clare – 4pm, Friday @ Fair Green, Ennis
- Armagh – 4pm, Friday @ Market St
- Gorey – 6.30pm, Friday @ Main St
- Castleblaney – 4.30pm, Friday @ Hope Castle
- Moate- 4pm, Sunday @ The Greenway
- Dingle – 4pm, Friday @ The Marina
- Fermanagh – 6pm, Friday @ Fermanagh House, Enniskillen
- Westport – 8pm, Friday @ the Mall
- London – 4pm, Saturday @ London Irish Centre
- Mallow – 7pm, Friday @ Lidl
- Lucan – 4pm, Friday @ Lucan Weir
- Cork – 7pm, Friday @ Buttevent Primary Sch
- Clare – 5.30pm, Friday @ Ennistymon Town Sq
- Meath – 4pm, Friday @ Arkle Monument, Ashbourne
- Tyrone – 4pm, Friday @ Killyclogher, Omagh
- Drogheda – 4.30pm, Friday @ The Ramparts
- Crossmaglen – 4pm, Friday @ The Square
- Letterkenny – 7pm, Friday @ Market Sq
- Louth – 4pm, Friday @ Arden Library
- Kilkenny – 2pm, Sunday @ Kilkenny Castle
- Valentia Island – 4.25pm, Friday @ Cracow Park, Knightstown
- National Deaf Women of Ireland – 6pm, Friday @ Facebook Live