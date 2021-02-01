10 times the Fleming family have gotten us through lockdown

Tadhg Fleming has been bringing laughs to every Irish household during these last few lockdown months.
The Kerry native rose to worldwide fame back in 2017, after his hilarious video of his father Derry attempting to catch a bat in the kitchen went viral.
The video landed the social media star and his family appearances on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, as well as an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his popular US chat show.
Tadhg continued creating hilarious content on popular social media app TikTok, raking in over 2.3 million followers on the platform, with his whole family joining in on the antics.
From dance challenges to ‘Alepsa’ encounters, the Flemings have quickly become everyone’s favourite Irish family.
Here’s a look back at ten times the Fleming Family have gotten us through the lockdown.
1. “Alepsa!”
@tadhgflemingALEPSA is back at it again with some Christmas bangers 😂🤣🎄❤️ ##alepsa ##howlike ##christmas ##foryou ##shesback♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
2. Christmas with the Flemings
@tadhgflemingChristmas was fun ….ate all the ham Christmas Eve but we’d a lovely Turkey 🦃🎉🤣 ##christmas ##happynewyear ##fyp ##sorrywhat ##family♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
3. Derry Day Care
@tadhgflemingDerry Day Care – Day 17 😂🤣❤️ ##ANewPurtyToPlayWith ##duet ##irish ##family ##lol ##roadtorecovery♬ How We Do – The game
4. Saturday Night Fever
@tadhgflemingA quick shuffle in the kitchen never hurt anyone 😂🤣🎉🙌🏻 ##shufflechallenge ##irish ##family ##fyp ##lol ##datsmyfadder♬ Killing Me Softly With His Song (Remix) – Jd
5. Trick or Treat
@tadhgflemingHappy Halloween from Da Flemin’s 🎃😂👻 ##happyhalloween ##mycostume ##fyp ##irish ##family♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
6. Nobody puts Derry in the corner
@tadhgflemingNobody puts Derry in the corner😂🤣🙌🏻 ##dirtydancing ##remake ##fyp ##translatetime ##slayathome ##irish ##dance ##foryou ##waitforit ##fail ##family ##fun ##lol♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
7. Diva Derry
@tadhgflemingThat’s My Fadder there now throwing a tantrum in a dress 😂😂😂🤣 ##Irish ##dad ##foryou ##fail ##fall ##mygod ##diva ##fyp ##boredathome ##waitforit ##family♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
8. Fleming Shytle
@tadhgflemingWe’re a bit late..But here it is – Fleming Shytle😂🤣❤️ ##Family ##StayAtHome ##fyp ##irish ##homephotohacks ##thebestfilms ##blindinglights ##foryou♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
9. WHOSE HORSE IS DAT!?
@tadhgflemingWHOSE HORSE IS DAT!? 🤣🐴 ##morningchats ##slayathome ##irish ##horsewhisperer ##horse ##life ##fyp ##countryboy ##foryou ##lol♬ original sound – Tadhg Fleming
10. Lockdown No:3 Vibes
@tadhgfleming“How’s lockdown going”……. Emmm well…👀🤣 ##AbsolutleyFantastic ##NeverBetter ##fyp ##WereDoingTings♬ Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit of…) – Lou Bega