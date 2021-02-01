From 'Alepsa' to Derry Daycare, the Kerry family have created hilarious content over the past few months

10 times the Fleming family have gotten us through lockdown

Tadhg Fleming has been bringing laughs to every Irish household during these last few lockdown months.

The Kerry native rose to worldwide fame back in 2017, after his hilarious video of his father Derry attempting to catch a bat in the kitchen went viral.

The video landed the social media star and his family appearances on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, as well as an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his popular US chat show.

Tadhg continued creating hilarious content on popular social media app TikTok, raking in over 2.3 million followers on the platform, with his whole family joining in on the antics.

From dance challenges to ‘Alepsa’ encounters, the Flemings have quickly become everyone’s favourite Irish family.

Here’s a look back at ten times the Fleming Family have gotten us through the lockdown.

1. “Alepsa!”

2. Christmas with the Flemings

3. Derry Day Care

4. Saturday Night Fever

5. Trick or Treat

6. Nobody puts Derry in the corner

7. Diva Derry

8. Fleming Shytle

9. WHOSE HORSE IS DAT!?

10. Lockdown No:3 Vibes