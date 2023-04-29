Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet new photo as they mark 12-year anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet new photo to mark their 12-year anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The royal couple had been dating since 2003.

Taking to social media on their special day, the couple shared a stunning new snap taken by photographer Matt Porteous, simply writing: “12 years ❤️.”

Well-wishers rushed to congratulate the royal couple on their anniversary, with one writing: “Happy anniversary to the next King and Queen of The UK 💖 we love you and support you 😍.”

A second said: “Wishing you the Happiest anniversary of your fairytale wedding❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and a third wrote: “Happy Anniversary to you both! What a beautiful couple you are.💛.”

William and Kate are now parents to three children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.