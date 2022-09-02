Meghan Markle’s podcast remains at No.1 on Spotify for second week in a row

Meghan Markle’s new podcast Archetypes has remained at No.1 on Spotify for the second week in a row.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series last week, and it topped The Joe Rogan Experience as No.1 in six countries.

Meghan previously admitted she was “just excited to be myself, and talk, and be unfiltered.”

Meghan’s first special guest was Tennis ace Serena Williams, who was followed by Mariah Carey in the second episode of Archetypes.

As of Thursday, September 1, Archetypes ranked as the No.1 podcast on Spotify in seven countries – including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

The weekly podcast, hosted and executive produced by the Duchess of Sussex, aims to “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

It was recently reported that the Royal Family were “not happy” with Meghan’s podcast interviews, as well her recent interview with The Cut.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

Meghan told The Cut: “I can talk about my whole experience [as part of the Royal Family] and make a choice not to,” adding that she hasn’t yet because she’s “still healing.”

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family back in 2020, and now live in LA with their two children – Archie and Lilibet Diana.