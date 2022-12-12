King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla share their 2022 Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have shared their 2022 Christmas card.

The photo was taken by Sam Hussein, and it sees the royal couple dressed in coordinating red and green outfits at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, 2022.

The card reads: “Wishing you a very Harry Christmas and New Year.”

🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort. 📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/Dzpqf62TWf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 11, 2022

The photo of Charles and Camilla was taken five days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old was due to attend the Scottish games, but cancelled her appearance just days before due to mobility issues.

The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 with her children Charles and Anne by her side.

The Queen’s death certificate later revealed her cause of death was “old age”, but Gyles Brandreth’s biography ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ suggested that she had also been battling a form of bone marrow cancer called myeloma.