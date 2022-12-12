Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla share their 2022 Christmas card

Photo: Sam Hussein
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have shared their 2022 Christmas card.

The photo was taken by Sam Hussein, and it sees the royal couple dressed in coordinating red and green outfits at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, 2022.

The card reads: “Wishing you a very Harry Christmas and New Year.”

The photo of Charles and Camilla was taken five days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old was due to attend the Scottish games, but cancelled her appearance just days before due to mobility issues.

The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 with her children Charles and Anne by her side.

The Queen’s death certificate later revealed her cause of death was “old age”, but Gyles Brandreth’s biography ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ suggested that she had also been battling a form of bone marrow cancer called myeloma.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us