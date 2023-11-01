Kate Middleton’s uncle set to ‘spill Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secrets’ as he ‘finishes tell-all memoir’

Kate Middleton’s uncle is reportedly set to spill Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secrets as he prepares to finish tell-all memoir.

Gary Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’ mother Carole hopes his upcoming book will give the Middleton family a “voice”.

A source told New magazine: “When Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so.”

“Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family,” the source continued. “He and Meghan won’t like it one bit.”

On top of sharing “private family details,” the Princess of Wales’ uncle reportedly hopes to release the memoir one year after Harry’s bombshell book Spare.

The 58-year-old initially teased plans to publish a memoir in 2013, and has now decided to follow through.

The insider said: “Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan.”

“He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details,” the source added. “Gary is still very close to both Carole and Kate.”

“He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare.”

It comes after a royal expert claimed that Kate is “closed” to the prospect of healing the rift between her, her husband Prince William and her in-laws Harry and Meghan.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between the royal brothers and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

Prior to the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the two couples hadn’t been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Just days later, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 4, and daughter, Lilibet, 2. Although there were rumours of a “truce” between the two couples in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, tension has unsurpassably mounted over the past twelve months. December saw the release of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell eight-part Netflix series, in which they made a number of bombshell claims about the Royal Family. The following month, the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare was published, which featured more than a few allegations against his brother William and father King Charles III.