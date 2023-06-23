Kate Middleton wears Irish designer as she makes her debut at Royal Ascot as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton wore an Irish designer as she attended Royal Ascot alongside her husband Prince William on Friday.

While the couple have appeared at the famous horse racing event several times in the past, this marked their first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate, 41, stunned in a red dress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with a matching hat by Irish designer Philip Treacy.

Fantastic shot of Catherine, The Princess of Wales at Ascot, by Jonathan Brady @BradyBoxBrownie #PrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/kqg01gohy6 — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 23, 2023

The mother-of-three completed the look with statement gold earrings from Sezane and a clutch.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived for the fourth day of the annual event in the Royal Procession, riding in a horse-drawn carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The couple were joined in the carriage by William’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royals were greeted by huge cheers from the crowd as they entered the parade ring.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in the Royal Procession at #RoyalAscot! pic.twitter.com/1RcAW3Mc7t — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 23, 2023

The couple became the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch sadly passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Following her death, the Queen’s eldest son Charles ascended to the throne, and his coronation took place last month at Westminster Abbey.