Molly brands Georgia S ’embarrassing’ after finding out about her secret chats with Tom on Love Island: All Stars

Molly Smith brands Georgia Steele “embarrassing” after word gets out about her secret chats with Tom Clare on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Tuesday night’s episode will see Tom confide in Molly about a previous conversation he had with Georgia S.

Unimpressed, Molly seeks advice from Hannah, Liberty, Georgia H, Arabella and Kaz as she attempts to understand Georgia S’ intentions.

Molly says: “For the past few days, I’ve been seeing G pull him constantly for chats and I’ve just been like, they’re just friends, it’s fine, they’re just friends.”

As she confides in the girls, Molly adds: “I think that maybe now, obviously G’s been pulling him and she’s made it apparent that she still likes him and wants to get to know him.”

Molly continues: “I’ve been allowing things to happen thinking they’re just friends, knowing full well that she has been trying to crack on with him everyday and every night, has she not and I’m sat there like a mug.”

Georgia H suggests to Molly: “You should speak to G about it.”

Molly has other ideas as she walks away and tells the girls: “It’s embarrassing, I can’t be arsed speaking to her, she can have my Ex and my next.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.