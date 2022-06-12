Love Island first look: Gemma’s ex pulls her for a chat and Ekin-Su makes her move on Davide

Love Island is back for another dramatic episode tonight, and things are heating up for Ekin-Su and Davide.

Ekin-Su initiates their first kiss by telling the Italian Stallion: “I just want to give you a thank you.”

The chemistry continues to build with Ekin-Su later saying in the Beach Hut: “I feel so happy, I just gave him another kiss, and another kiss led to a peck, and another one, and I was like oh my god, we need to stop.”

Meanwhile, single Islanders Afia and Paige receive a text inviting them to the garden for a date with new arrival Jacques who looks familiar to one Islander in particular.

Some of the girls head to the terrace to try and get a look at the new boy with Gemma saying: “I am not being funny but from the back of it, it looks like my ex.”

Paige is first to head out on a date with Jacques as the other girls look on from the terrace, Gemma then gasps: “Oh my god, no, that’s my ex boyfriend.”

Before heading out on her date with him, Afia asks Gemma: “How long were you with him for?”

Gemma replies: “Eight months.” When asked when they broke up she adds: “A year and a half ago.”

Heading down to the garden, Afia meets with Jacques and is keen to know more, establishing that he is in fact Gemma’s ex, Afia asks: “Did it end amicably?”

Jacques replies: “I wouldn’t say so, maybe not, I am not sure but we will have to find out won’t we?”

Fresh from his dates with Paige and Afia, it’s time for Jacques to meet the other Islanders and reunite with Gemma.

Speaking with all of the boys around the fire pit, talk between Luca and Jacques soon turns to Gemma.

Jacques says: “What’s she been saying, how’s she feeling about it?”

Luca replies: “It’s just awkward, your ex is in here.”

As the girls gather in another area of the Villa to discuss Jacques’ arrival, Gemma says: “I don’t know. It’s weird because I still look at him and I do fancy him like 100%, I look at him and I think you are fit, no question, you are fit.”

Paige adds: “Yeah, I think we all look at him and think he’s fit, yeah.”

What does this mean for Gemma and Luca’s newly formed relationship? Where does it leave Paige and Afia as they continue their search to find love in the villa?

Ekin-Su gives Indiyah a pep talk, encouraging her to take the lead and kiss Ikenna. Indiyah says: “When I see someone I know when there’s sexual chemistry and I haven’t got that from him, maybe we need to have a kiss so I can change my mind.”

Ekin-Su suggests: “Why don’t you do it tonight?” before asking: “Have you tried to kiss him?” Indiyah responds: “No.”

Ekin encourages her: “You either pull back or you go in, and when I mean in, you go in and you take the risk you put all the games to a side and you kiss him and you see if he’s passionate back, then you will know.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Indiyah says: “I need to put my big girl boots on.” But will Indiyah make the first move?

Night falls and all the Islanders gather round the fire pit for a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Questions range from whether they’ve cheated to whether they’ve ever used bondage. Davide and Ekin-Su both admit they like sucking toes.

What other cheeky revelations will be uncovered as the Islanders get to know each other more?

With his arrival causing quite a stir but yet to clear the air with his ex Gemma, Jacques pulls her for a chat in private as they talk properly for the first time in the Villa.

What will be said and what impact will it have on the other islanders?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

