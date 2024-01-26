Love Island fans react to Callum’s shock confession during game of truth or dare

Callum Jones made an awkward confession during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, leaving viewers and his fellow Islanders shocked.

During a game of truth or dare, the 27-year-old said he wanted to be asked a “ruthless” question.

Anton Danyluk then obliged by asking him to share how many women he’s slept with since he split from his ex Molly Smith, who is also in the villa.

The couple split just six months ago, after three years together.

While fans expected him to tell a little white lie, Callum candidly revealed that he had slept with 16 women since they broke up.

The Islanders gasped at Callum’s confession, as Georgia H said: “16?! F*** me that’s a lot!”

As Callum tried to explain himself to a stunned Molly, she said, “Listen do you,” and he responded: “Well, that’s what I did.”

It’s safe to say Callum’s confession garnered a huge response on social media, as fans questioned why he didn’t just lie about the real number.

See how fans reacted below:

Raise your hand if you think Callum should’ve lied… 16 is insane lmao you couldn’t beat that info outta me #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QeXI8Yi6Da — Laiya🇧🇷 (@laiyakarim) January 26, 2024

16 girls in 6 months??? How did women became the most shamed demographic when men have consistently shown that being ran through is a proud character trait is beyond meeee😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SJEOAR5RN3 — JOLENE🇬🇭 (@jojoeamps_) January 26, 2024

Callum this was the moment for a little white lie #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FwePizPQhE — 𝒋𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒊𝒏 (@mangonialI) January 26, 2024