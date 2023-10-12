RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst claims the broadcaster will run out of cash early next year without financial aid

RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst has claimed the broadcaster will run out of cash early next year without financial aid.

A number of representatives for RTÉ appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday morning.

Mr Bakhurst told the committee that its short-term cash reserves are “solid”, and that it is managing its finances “carefully”.

Mr Bakhurst revealed RTÉ will have to cut back on its “discretionary spending” and will have to focus some cuts on “some content areas”.

It comes after a fall in TV licence fee funding due to the ongoing RTÉ payments scandal.

The broadcaster is considering selling part of its Donnybrook campus, however Mr Bakhurst has sad a complete sale of the site is unlikely at present.

In June, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their highest-paid presenter’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.