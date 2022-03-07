There’s a new Wordle-inspired game for music lovers.

Wordle, which was originally created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle, requires players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Everyone is given the same word daily, and after 24 hours, the word changes.

Following the incredible success of Wordle, a new app called Heardle has been released. Instead of guessing five-letter words, players have to guess a song by listening to a snippet of it. You begin by listening to the intro of the song, and after every incorrect or skipped guesss, more of the song is unlocked. Like Wordle, you can only guess one Heardle a day, and the goal is to guess correctly in as few tries as possible.

Heardle users have taken to Twitter to react to the new game, and it seems to be a huge hit.

One tweeted: “heardle is officially more fun than wordle.”

Another wrote: “OKAY this is a fun game i like it a lot.”

Check out more of the reactions below:

Okay so I’m obsessed with Heardle now — Joel Greenwell (@joelgreenwell3) March 7, 2022

⁦@Heardle_app⁩ is so much fun! You better know all genres tho! pic.twitter.com/NuvknzEmFI — Shanna Lisa 🇺🇦 (@ShannaBanana029) March 7, 2022

heardle is so fun pic.twitter.com/MSFHkMRjnQ — Sarah Didds☕️🎨 (@sarahbloomer) March 7, 2022

heardle is officially more fun than wordle

🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/8qsdmBuIZs — trash bandicoot (@stevieonmain) March 5, 2022

heardle is more fun than wordle pic.twitter.com/MZawzfcBrN — 𝒞. (@iamcedrica) March 4, 2022