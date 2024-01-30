Louis Tomlinson fans left injured after ‘dangerous stampede’ broke out before Brisbane concert

Louis Tomlinson fans have been left seriously injured after a “dangerous stampede” broke out before his Brisbane concert.

The former One Direction bandmate is set to perform at Riverstage in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday night.

Floods of ticketholders had queued up overnight at the venue in the hopes of securing a coveted front-row position at the concert.

However, the hopeful earlybirds were turned away by the venue on the grounds that camping was prohibited.

According to Brisbane Times, Riverstage staff promised the early arrivers that they would be granted numbered wristbands from 9.30 am on Tuesday morning so that they could keep their position in the queue.

Although this was true, the venue did not anticipate more than 2000 fans to arrive and only had 500 blue wristbands on offer.

Huge fights began to break out in the crowds with further anger building when fans learned that some people who turned up on Monday were already given gold wristbands.

The humongous brawl ended in a stampede and one teenager recounted how people were getting “thrown against trees.”

The 15-year-old told the Brisbane Times: “We were getting thrown against the trees. A mum lost her two daughters, they were like 10 and nine years old,”

”It was very dangerous, there were a couple of injuries.”

Another fan told the outlet that fans were “jumping over the gates” leading to a “hectic” situation.

A spokesperson for the Brisbane City Council reassured that in future, such events will be better managed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91)

A spokesperson told the outlet: “Due to severe weather warnings, council officers acted in the interests of young fans who had queued early, despite the rules against this,”

“The event promoter later opted to honour the wristbands handed out by officers,”

“Council will be having discussions with all promoters to ensure their events are safely managed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91)

Louis kicked off the Australian leg of his world tour in Melbourne on Sunday.

He is set to play arena shows in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 30 before returning to Sydney for a show on Friday, February 2.