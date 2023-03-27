Girls Aloud to release new music 10 years after split

Girls Aloud are set to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of their first album, Sound of the Underground.

The band was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and they were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, Girls Aloud announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they got back together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

They officially split in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

Kimberley Walsh, 41, confirmed the news to MailOnline, saying: “We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal.”

“Twenty years is a long time and the love that we still feel for Sound Of The Underground and some of the songs from the first album are still huge.

“So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.”

Kimberley said they wouldn’t be heading back to the studio to record any new music “for obvious reasons”.

Kimberley, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts were left devastated when their bandmate Sarah Harding died at the age of 39 in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

During a previous interview, the singer admitted an official reunion “wouldn’t be the same” without Sarah.