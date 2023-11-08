Dua Lipa ‘on track’ to reach billionaire status

Popstar Dua Lipa is reportedly on track to join the billionaire club – following in the footsteps of songstress Taylor Swift.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old has set up a new company, called Radical 22 Publishing Limited, alongside her father Dukagjin, known as Dugi, to help manage the star’s commercial assets.

The move comes days after it was reported that the Levitating singer parted ways with her former management company, TaP.

A source revealed that the popstar’s move was “incredibly bold” and that it symbolised “a huge statement of intent for Dua Inc.”

“Dua wants to take back control of her career and Dugi is very hands-on,” the insider said.

“He felt like she was giving away too high a percentage of her earnings, and after becoming her manager he felt the next logical step was to come in as an official business partner.”

“Much like when a Premier League footballer uses their brother as an agent, it’s about keeping it in the family and retaining control,” the source continued.

“A few people in the industry are drawing comparisons with Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. Dugi is undoubtedly very assertive — but absolutely he has her best interests at heart.”

The source said that the singer’s new business move “has echoes of Taylor Swift”, who recently reached billionaire status with the success of her Eras Tour and the re-recordings of her albums.

The source then revealed that by the time Dua is 40-years-old she “could be a billionaire.”

This news comes after the Grammy-award winner, who is set to release her third album later this year, completed her worldwide Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua’s globally successful 91-show tour raked in revenues of more than £80 million.

Earlier this year, the singer ranked 21st in The Sunday Times Rich List for under-35s with a personal fortune of £75 million — which could possibly be doubled by the end of next year.

Dua has been managed by her father since February 2022 after parting ways with her management firm.

The source explained that her father stepped in to manage Dua’s finances, and said: “The previous deal saw Dua giving away around 20 per cent of her income, and Dugi felt if he took tighter control of her, day to day, he could help her retain everything she was earning.”

TaP is said to have “wished Dua all the best for the future.”