Billie Eilish is set to make history at Glastonbury

Billie Eilish is set to make history as the youngest-ever solo headliner at Glastonbury.

The 20-year-old will take the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, performing alongside her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell.

In the lead up to Glastonbury 2022, the singer has performed a string of shows across Europe, including the SSE Arena, Belfast on June 3, and the 3 Arena, Dublin on June 4 and 5.

Billie also hosted a climate event, ‘Overheated’, at the O2 Arena in London on June 10.

The singer’s mom, Maggie Baird, said of her daughter’s history making set: “Definitely amazing but very hard to process at the same time.”

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “It’s a very pinch-me moment. People always ask, ‘How do you feel on this momentous day?’ But as a parent, everything your kid does from the beginning is kind of amazing.”

“I was blown away when she was playing the little club in our tiny area of Highland Park (in Los Angeles). It just stays mind-blowing.”

Billie made her Glastonbury festival debut on the Other Stage in 2019, where she treated the audience to her biggest hits such as ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’.

Glastonbury festival 2022 will take place across five days from June 22 until June 26.

Other huge acts are set to grace the multiple stages including; Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and Olivia Rodrigo.