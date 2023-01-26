Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West lands first movie role

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has landed her first movie role.

The nine-year-old will make her voice-acting debut in the upcoming film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

North joins the cast alongside her mother Kim, who will reprise her role as Delores in the sequel.

The reality star voiced the sassy poodle in the first movie.

Kim’s seven-year-old son Saint will also make a small cameo in the movie, which will hit cinemas in October.

The star-studded cast also includes Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp and Serena Williams.