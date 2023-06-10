Gladiator sequel thrown into chaos after crew members ‘injured in on-set explosion’

Gladiator 2 has reportedly been thrown into chaos after crew members were injured in an on-set explosion.

According to The Sun, six members of the crew were rushed to hospital after they were caught up in a fireball.

It has been reported that a special effects shot went wrong and caused the terrifying incident.

An on-set source revealed their hopes that the six injured crew members will make a full recovery, although their condition remains unclear.

“It was terrifying — a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path,” they recalled. “In years of filming I’ve never seen an accident so scary.”

“Six production staff had to be rushed to hospital for treatment,” adding that it appears none of the film’s actors – including Paul Mescal, were injured during the explosion.

“Hopefully everyone will be OK, but it was a serious accident. Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this.”

The on-set explosion is reportedly being investigated; witnesses have reportedly speculated that a gas pipe rupture may have caused the incident.

Shooting for the highly anticipated sequel has been taking place in Morocco and the Sahara desert.

Gladiator 2 already has a star-studded cast – including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielson.

Connie will reprise her role from the first film and play Lucius [Paul Mescal]’s mother.

It has also been reported that Derek Jacobi will reprise his role as Gracchus.

Meanwhile May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas are also rumoured cast members.

Deadline previously claimed Barry Keoghan was in negotiations to play Emperor Geta; However, it has since been reported that the dad-of-one has pulled out of the sequel entirely due to scheduling conflicts.

The publication claimed The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger is currently in talks to take on the role.

The first Gladiator film was released in 2000, and raked in a massive £460 million at the box office.

It also scooped five Academy Awards – including Best Picture and Best Actor.

