BAFTAs 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.
Actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond hosted the star-studded awards show from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon became first-time BAFTA winners during the ceremony, with Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin winning big on the night.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best film
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Leading actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Director
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – WINNER
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
- Tár, Todd Field
- The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey – WINNER
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Aftersun – WINNER
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Film not in the English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny – WINNER
Animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis – WINNER
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon – WINNER
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Make-up and hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis – WINNER
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Special visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
British short film
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye – WINNER
British short animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WINNER
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
